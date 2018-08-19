Standoff Ends Peacefully

Columbia police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on June 14 between 26-year-old Duran G. Pipes and his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend. Police say Pipes assaulted and choked the victim. Officers were then unable to find Pipes.

On June 29th around 6:00 pm., a witness called to tell police Pipes came back to his home on West Broadway.

Police said Pipes would not answer phone calls or come to the door. Neighbors told officers that a woman and child were inside the home with the suspect.

Officers secured a perimeter but it took a few hours for Pipes to surrender. Around 10:00 p.m., Pipes came out of the house and was taken into custody. He was taken to the Boone County Jail.

The roadway along West Broadway was closed briefly during the incident.