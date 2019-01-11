Standoff ends with arrest of Cole County man

COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City man is in custody after a standoff with police on Thursday morning.

Cole County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 5000 block of Woodhaven Drive at approximately 9:24 am after receiving a report of domestic violence.

The victim told authorities the suspect assaulted her, then barricaded himself in the basement of a home with several weapons.

Negotiators were eventually able to talk the suspect, Kent Marsh, out of the home where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Marsh was transported to the Cole County Jail with two active warrants for his arrest in addition to his arrest for domestic violence stemming from Thursday's incident.

The Cole County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by the Jefferson City Police Department SWAT Team and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The investigation is ongoing.