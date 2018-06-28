Standoff in Fulton ends safely; one arrested

FULTON — A standoff in Fulton ended peacefully Thursday afternoon after authorities took a man into custody.

The Fulton Police Department responded to the 500 block of E 10th Street, after receiving a tip that Ryan L. Wainwright, 31, was staying at the residence. He had an active no bond felony warrant for failure to appear out of St. Louis County.

Officers arrived to the residence and Wainwright refused to exit. After about 20 minutes, he finally surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Callaway County Jail.