Standoff Near Eldon Entering Third Day

MILLER COUNTY - Miller County deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol officers waited Friday night outside a home near Eldon where they believe a man has holed up after a neighborhood shooting Thursday. After the shooting, the highway patrol blocked off the two entrances to VFW Road, the gravel road that leads to the trailer where the suspect and his two children remain. Troops also evacuated residents who live within a half-mile radius of the trailer.

Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott said this is a tight-knit community and he personally knows the suspect and his two children. Abbott said one of the children is either seven or eight years old, and the other child is 15. The sheriff was hesitant Friday to call this a hostage situation because the children want to stay with their father.

Around 8 pm Friday highway patrol troopers from Troop F in Jefferson City came to relieve the Springfield SWAT team which had been on the scene since 6 am Friday. Those troopers were still negotiating with the suspect as of late Friday night.

Highway Patrol officials said they are treating the situation as though the man is armed and dangerous. But the Miller County Sheriff said the children were quote, "Safe and secure."