Staph Infections Spreading Through Ozarks

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

No data is being collected on the strain, which is called CA-MRSA. But, officials say they're on alert because of a noticeable increase in people reporting infections. CA-MRSA is transmitted through a break in the skin and spread from person to person -- through shared razors, towels or unclean athletic equipment. It can cause skin infections, boils or abscesses in otherwise healthy people, and experts say 25% of cases can require hospitalization. The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta has given one million dollars in grants to study MRSA.