Star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam selected by the Denver Broncos

COLUMBIA - Missouri's star tight end of the last three seasons, Albert Okwuegbunam, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 118th pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

One of the best pass catchers in Missouri football history will be reuniting with the quarterback who threw to him for the first two seasons of his college career, Broncos QB Drew Lock.

Okwuegbunam was a standout during his three seasons at Mizzou. After a stellar freshman season in which he caught eleven touchdowns, the most in the SEC, Okwuegbunam caught 12 more touchdowns over the next two seasons. His 23 receiving touchdowns are the second most in school history.

Last season, Okwuegbunam caught 26 passes for 306 yards and six touchdowns.