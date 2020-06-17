Starbucks changes course, allows employees to represent "Black Lives Matter"

COLUMBIA — On June 10, Starbucks Coffee said it would not allow its employees to wear attire such as pins and t-shirts that supported the Black Lives Matter movement at work. But after receiving backlash on social media, the company decided to change course.

Elias Cotton, a Columbia Starbucks employee, said the original statement had shocked him.

“It was a bit of a punch in the gut," Cotton said.

Rhonda Reger, a professor at MU's Trulaske School of Business, said she was surprised by the original statement.

“Why I was surprised was Starbucks has often taken a stance in better race relations” said Dr. Rhonda Reger,

Like many, Cotton is glad his employer reversed their original decision.

“I am glad they were able to (change) the initial stance and come out in support," he said.

Reger says a company rescinding its statements after a “tweet storm” from customers and employees is normal.

“At the moment, I don’t think it is controversial to be supporting Black Lives Matter...but I think Starbucks has always been a more progressive company”



Since rescinding its initial statement, Starbucks will now be providing t-shirts to their employees in support of the movement.