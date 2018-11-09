Start of Autumn Marks Fall Prevention Efforts

COLUMBIA - Friday is the first day of autmun and that means local organizations are in full swing working to prevent falling injuries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, one in three adults over 65 years old falls. Among adults 65 and up, falls are the leading cause of injury death, as well as the most common cause of non-fatal injury.

Medication can increase the likelihood of falling. Pharmacist Bill Morrissey said when customers complain of dizziness, he can work with them to change the dosage schedule. Morrissey also recommended exercise and taking extra time when going from sitting to standing.

To reduce risk of falling, Boone Hospital Center's Teresa Johnson recommended installing bars in and outside tubs and showers and next to toilets. Johnson also said reducing tripping hazards, such as rugs, and improving the lighting in one's house can improve safety.

More than 70 events are planned throughout the month of September to promote fall prevention awareness, including balance screenings, medication consultations and vision screenings at the Capital Mall Senior Center in Jefferson City Friday. A complete list can be found here.

The Missouri Pharmacy Association has also organized medication screenings at more than 30 locations. For a complete listing, visit the Missouri Pharmacy Association.