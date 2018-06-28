Starting from Scratch

Hallsville, won back to back state championships in 2004 and 2005, knows baseball. Friday nights weren't just for football.

"I used to race dirt track cars. I actually race on Saturday now," said running back Tyler Lewis.

"The excitement's there because there are a lot of people in this town that have wanted football for a long time and now we have it," said head coach John Morris.

Morris, who started the high school football program in Salisbury, started coaching 34 years ago and now he's starting from scratch, but he does find one positive.

"We don't have any really bad habits to break [because] they don't know [any] in the first place," he said.

Berkbuegler noted, "Three point stance, how to stand, how to take a hand off, how to drop back and all that. Seems simple, but to us it's brand new."

The players had to learn everything, football terminology, a play-book and how to put on pads.

"Just so many straps you know. Just everything's learning. It's all a learning experience," said Lewis.

"I was fiddling with all sorts of stuff. I couldn't figure out how to put it on. Finally I walked up to the press box and asked the coach, 'how the heck do I put this on,'" said lineman Reece Schultz.

This season and next the team is playing a junior varsity schedule, but for the guys the games are as real as it gets.

"This is the real deal for us. We're putting everything we've got toward this. We're not even thinking we're playing JV teams. We're going out there with our best," said Berkbuegler.

Football isn't for everyone and just like every beginner, sometimes you fall off the horse.

"The worst day was probably the first time I really got my knock blocked off. When it hurt real bad you're thinking man. And that was the same day someone broke their leg and you're thinking, baseball sounds pretty good or basketball," he added.

But in the end football and Hallsville seem a perfect match.

"I've never been in a place that is more dedicated to the school and the young people and the activities than this one is," said Morris.

"This is Hallsville. We play football," concluded Schultz.