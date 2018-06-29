State Adds Surcharge to Help Fund Sheriff Pensions

KANSAS CITY (AP) - People convicted in municipal court of things like driving too fast or playing their music too loud soon could be forced to cough up another $3.

The Kansas City Star reports that the money will help replenish the pension fund of roughly 150 retired Missouri sheriffs and their spouses. But the surcharge has sparked outrage from some municipal judges across the state. They say it's unfair, might violate the state constitution and worry that other fees will be added.

In early July, the state told judges in more than 575 Missouri municipal courts to start collecting the $3 surcharge from every violator they see.

Lawyer and part-time Overland, Mo., municipal judge Frank Vatterott is preparing a legal challenge to the surcharge.