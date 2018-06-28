State Alcohol Division Director Resigns

State alcohol division director resigns JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri loses a director of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control for the second time this year. Dale Roberts was appointed director in May. A Department of Public Safety spokeswoman says he submitted his resignation today to take another job. Roberts had been named division director after Keith Fuller was fired in April following an internal investigation into a personnel matter. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-30-05 1044EST