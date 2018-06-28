State alters transfer plan for Normandy

NORMANDY (AP) - The Missouri Board of Education is altering its transfer policy for the troubled Normandy School District, a move that will allow additional students to transfer.

The unaccredited St. Louis County district is now under state supervision. The state board voted in June to prohibit students who did not attend Normandy in 2012-13 from transferring in 2014-15.

A new policy approved Tuesday allows students who transferred in 2013-14 to continue to transfer, regardless of where they attended in 2012-13. State officials say the move means that about 60 more students will be able to transfer.

Some students wanting to transfer must still find alternatives because school districts are no longer obligated to enroll students from Normandy, and some have informed transfer students they may not return.