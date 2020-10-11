State announces projects creating 272 new jobs in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced on Friday five companies are expanding in Missouri with plans to invest $32 million and create 272 new jobs.

“We worked hard alongside our partners to help these companies create new jobs in Missouri,” Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. “It’s exciting to see that work pay off, and we look forward to building a relationship that leads to further growth and job creation in the future.”

The five companies expanding in Missouri are Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Advanced Machining & Automation Inc (AMA), Multiply, Russell Cellular and Sonoco Plastics.

The state and local partners that worked together on these projects included the Missouri Partnership, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, St. Louis Regional Chamber, Kirksville Regional Economic Development Inc., Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Chillicothe.