State approves construction of solar plant in Jackson County

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request for a new solar generating plant in Jackson County.

The commission on Thursday approved the request from KCP&L-Greater Missouri Operations Company to construct, own, operate and maintain a solar plant near Greenwood.

According to the application, the utility hopes to have the plant in operation by late July. The plant, when completed, would produce about 4,700 megawatt-hours of energy a year, enough power to serve about 440 customers. The commission said the small plant will be a pilot program to give the utility experience in designing, constructing and operating a solar plant, with a goal of building more solar facilities in the future.

KCP&L-GMO serves about 316,600 customers in Missouri.