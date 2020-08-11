State approves new medical marijuana facilities

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services issued licenses to four new medical marijuana facilities.

The four new licensees are:

Beta Fusion Extracts LLC at Parcel #12-04-401-023, Springfield, MO 65803

Como Health LLC at 1716 Lindberg Dr, Columbia, MO 65201

Holistic Missouri LLC at 19 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Holistic Missouri LLC at 14514 S US 71 Hwy, Kansas City, MO 64147

“Through our licensee verification process, we are working to ensure that every license we issue is being fully utilized in order to best serve Missouri patients,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, in a news release.