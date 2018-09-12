State audit finds problems in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN (AP) — An audit released Tuesday by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway gives the St. Louis County town of Pine Lawn a "poor" rating, the lowest possible rating.

The audit says the city probably owes more than $400,000 to the Missouri Department of Revenue. That would be about 15 percent of Pine Lawn's operating revenue.

The audit also found among several other problems that the municipal court assessed improper fees and had missing and incomplete records.

The city says it has either made changes to problems cited in the audit, or will do so.

Galloway says the problems found in Pine Lawn "directly affect citizens' trust in government."