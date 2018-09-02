State audit says former county official misused wards' money

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The state auditor says a southeast Missouri official used other people's money to buy herself pet food, children's clothes and a dog sweater.

An audit released Wednesday says former Dunklin County Public Administrator Shawnee Trowbridge bought Wal-Mart gift cards with money she was supposed to manage for people who could not care for themselves. The audit says she bought gift cards to ensure her wards' assets remained low enough to qualify for Medicaid, and in some cases she used the gift cards herself.

Trowbridge was the court-appointed guardian for about 200 people who had nobody else to oversee their finances. She resigned in early March and repaid $800 in an agreement with the attorney general's office.

Trowbridge said she mixed up her wards' gift cards with her own.