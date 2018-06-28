State Auditor Focuses on Missouri License Offices

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is raising concerns about the bidding and oversight of license offices.



The 183 offices handle motor vehicle registration and titling, and driver's license renewals. Operators keep a fee for each transaction, and contracts to run them now are competitively bid.



In a pair of audits released Tuesday, Schweich says officials allowed one group that violated its contracts to rebid for offices. He also questioned how bonus points are awarded to not-for-profit and civic groups. The audit also questioned much money bidders for the offices would return to state government.



The Department of Revenue says Missouri law requires tax-exempt and civic groups be given priority in bidding for contract offices. The agency says it began awarding more bonus points to comply.