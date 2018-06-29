State Auditor, Nicole Galloway, announces birth of son

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are welcoming a third son.

Galloway announced in a news release Sunday that Joseph Nickels Galloway was born Friday afternoon.

She says her new son is "beautiful, healthy and loud." And her two sons, William and Benjamin, are already proud big brothers.

Galloway did not say where the baby was born.

She is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.