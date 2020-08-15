State Auditor Nicole Galloway plans to run for governor

1 year 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A top Missouri Democrat says that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is planning to run for governor in 2020.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that state party Executive Director Lauren Gepford said Galloway is "very serious about the race and is taking steps to assemble a team and the resources it would take to win."

The thirty-seven-year-old Galloway, a Democrat, narrowly won a four-year term as auditor in November after being appointed to the post in 2015. She would be the first woman elected governor in Missouri.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton of St. Louis County has said he intends to run.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Parson has more than $3 million in campaign funds.

Gepford said she didn't know when Galloway would make a formal announcement.

