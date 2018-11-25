State Auditor's office releases statement on Jackson death

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor John Watson released a statement Monday morning on the death of former auditor spokesman Spence Jackson.

The statement said, "on behalf of the State Auditor's Office, I want to ask citizens of Missouri to join us in keeping the family of Spence Jackson in your thoughts and prayers. Mr. Jackson was a respected spokesman for the Auditor's office and long-time servant in state government. The work of the Missouri Auditor's office will continue in this difficult time, but no doubt it will be with a heavy heart."

Jackson was found dead in his home of apparent suicide Sunday night. He worked for the late State Auditor Tom Schweich, who committed suicide in February.

The investigation into Jackson's death is ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.