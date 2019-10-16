State auditor says Missouri needs to be more prepared for recession
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Tuesday Missouri is in no shape to handle a recession if financial disaster should hit.
Galloway, a Democrat running for governor, released a state audit of the state's rainy day fund. Galloway said Missouri has no preparation if a crisis happens.
The audit says that at the beginning of 2018, the state budget reserve fund had a balance of $616 million dollars. Galloway said the state borrowed more than $500 million from the fund by the end of fiscal year 2019 in June.
The budget reserve fund was put into effect by the legislature in 2000, and was supposed to be used when Missouri faces emergencies.
Emergencies can take the shape of recession or natural disasters.
According to her audit, the fund is now being used for cash flow to pay out Missouri’s needs like payroll, tax returns and government programs.
Galloway wants the legislature to create a new separate fund in case of recession.
“I think this has to be a high priority,” Galloway said. “When we are in the middle of an economic downturn, it’s too late.”
Republican Governor Mike Parson's chief of staff said this is a part of the Democrat's playbook attacking Parson before an election year.
“She opposes pro-growth policies that have led to the largest increase in real incomes, historically low unemployment, and nearly 40,000 new jobs created in Missouri,” Aaron Willard said.
Galloway said she wants the legislature to plan in advance, especially when it comes to saving.
“What the state is doing does not make sense and is not being fiscally responsible,” Galloway said.
Her audit states Missouri ranks 43rd when it comes to being prepared for a recession.
More News
Grid
List
DETROIT (AP) — Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract deal that could... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - New trail markers identifying places of interest in the African American community are coming to the downtown Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The local segment of a national student film competition called "Campus Movie Fest" (CMF) is starting Wednesday at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A racist image imitating the web site of Columbia's Gentry Middle School was discovered on Google. Viewers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Twelve Democratic presidential candidates took stage Tuesday night in Ohio while mid-Missouri viewers watched on television. The debate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released the results Tuesday of a survey on the campus climate surrounding sexual assault... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Tuesday Missouri is in no shape to handle a recession if financial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From ear to ear, it's hard to miss 94-year-old Elmo Winterhalter's smile. "I don't know I've always... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care unveiled a new therapeutic, outdoor activity center for patients Tuesday. The area has a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving an ambulance shut down two major roads Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday to create a campaign to educate, warn, and deter... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — You never know what you'll encounter as a police officer. One day, you may walk... More >>
in
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and Wisconsin running... More >>
in
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say an improvised explosive device blew up in an elementary school playground in Helena.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man pleaded guilty to a federal charge of aggravated identity theft and will be sentenced in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When it comes to concussions in high school sports, there is good news and bad news, a new... More >>
in
CEYLANPINAR, Turkey (AP) — Turkey defied growing condemnation from its NATO allies to press ahead with its invasion of northern... More >>
in