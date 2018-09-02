State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson after Greitens announced his resignation.

The State Auditor's Office recently notified Greitens and Parson about the audits and said both will need to keep all documentation.

Galloway's office will perform the closeout audit to "assist in [the transition] and ensure that incoming officials are aware of areas for improvement."

Auditors will review office operations and financial activity through the last day of the statewide elected officials' service.

The last closeout audit was held in 2017 when the current officials took office. The previous administration received a "fair" rating in the audit released in August 2017.