State Awards Office Bid To Current Manager

The state Revenue Department has awarded the contract of the west St. Louis County fee office to Ryker Enterprises. Danah Lewis has managed the office for nine years under both Republican and Democratic governors. State license offices typically are awarded to political supporters of the governor. But when Gov. Blunt's appointee for the Ballwin office decided to resign, the Revenue Department decided to seek competitive bids as a pilot project. A total of eight bids were submitted.

