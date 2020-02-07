State awards over $700k in grants to law enforcement agencies
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson announced Thursday the Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded more than $700,000 in grants to law enforcement agencies across the state.
Benton County Sheriff's Office: $2,175
- Funds will help acquire 15 medical/trauma kits.
Camden County Sheriff's Office: $9,998.25
- Funds will help acquire two radios/repeaters.
Centralia Police Department: $5,068.80
- Funds will help acquire eight hemlets, shields and/or batons.
Fayette Police Department: $7,469.61
- Funds will help acquire six helmets, shields and/or batons and two miscellaneous items.
Howard County Sheriff's Office: $9,025.96
- Funds will help acquire seven ballistic/bulletproof vests and 67 "handcuffs, etc."
Lake Ozark Police Department: $9,700
- Funds will help acquire six light bars/lights.
Laurie Police Department: $1,340.95
- Funds will help acquire 10 flashlights.
Lincoln University Police Department: $5,024.87
- Funds will help acquire 46 reflective vests/protective clothing and 20 medical/trauma kits.
Macon Police Department: $9,999.92
- Funds will help acquire 14 ballistic/bulletproof vests.
Marshall Police Department: $7,923.96
- Funds will help acquire four vehicle partitions.
Miller County Sheriff's Office: $9,995.64
- Funds will help acquire 16 reflective vests/protective clothing, 40 medical/trauma kits, eight vehicle partitions, 15 light bars/lights and six flashlights.
Missouri Capitol Police: $8,400
- Funds will help acquire four light bars/lights.
Montgomery City Police Department: $9,999.95
- Funds will help acquire one vehicle.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: $9,975
- Funds will help acquire three radios/repeaters.
Randolph County Sheriff's Office: $3,470.16
- Funds will help acquire six vehicle partitions.
Versailles Police Department: $4,935.86
- Funds will help acquire seven medical/trauma kits, four siren boxes/speakers and two light bars/lights.
- 143 ballistic vests
- 67 police radios
- 5 vehicles
- 174 light bars/lights
- 40 siren boxes/speakers
- 38 car cages/partitions
- 272 reflective vests/protective clothing (cut-resistant gloves, raincoats, parkas)
- 307 first aid/trauma kits
- 13 body cameras
- 1 in-car camera
- 6 mobile data terminals
- 193 flashlights
- 70 protective shields, helmets, and batons
- 113 handcuffs, leg restraints
- 155 miscellaneous items, including metal detectors, thermal imaging equipment, equipment storage boxes, etc.