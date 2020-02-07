State awards over $700k in grants to law enforcement agencies

COLUMBIA - Governor Parson announced Thursday the Missouri Department of Public Safety awarded more than $700,000 in grants to law enforcement agencies across the state.

The grants will allow agencies to purchase equipment, including ballistic vests, first aid and trauma kits, police radios, light bars, and sirens, according to a news release.

Several agencies in mid-Missouri received grants:

Benton County Sheriff's Office: $2,175

Funds will help acquire 15 medical/trauma kits.

Camden County Sheriff's Office: $9,998.25

Funds will help acquire two radios/repeaters.

Centralia Police Department: $5,068.80

Funds will help acquire eight hemlets, shields and/or batons.

Fayette Police Department: $7,469.61

Funds will help acquire six helmets, shields and/or batons and two miscellaneous items.

Howard County Sheriff's Office: $9,025.96

Funds will help acquire seven ballistic/bulletproof vests and 67 "handcuffs, etc."

Lake Ozark Police Department: $9,700

Funds will help acquire six light bars/lights.

Laurie Police Department: $1,340.95

Funds will help acquire 10 flashlights.

Lincoln University Police Department: $5,024.87

Funds will help acquire 46 reflective vests/protective clothing and 20 medical/trauma kits.

Macon Police Department: $9,999.92

Funds will help acquire 14 ballistic/bulletproof vests.

Marshall Police Department: $7,923.96

Funds will help acquire four vehicle partitions.

Miller County Sheriff's Office: $9,995.64

Funds will help acquire 16 reflective vests/protective clothing, 40 medical/trauma kits, eight vehicle partitions, 15 light bars/lights and six flashlights.

Missouri Capitol Police: $8,400

Funds will help acquire four light bars/lights.

Montgomery City Police Department: $9,999.95

Funds will help acquire one vehicle.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office: $9,975

Funds will help acquire three radios/repeaters.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office: $3,470.16

Funds will help acquire six vehicle partitions.

Versailles Police Department: $4,935.86

Funds will help acquire seven medical/trauma kits, four siren boxes/speakers and two light bars/lights.

In total, 106 agencies received grants. The maximum grant an agency could receive was $9,999.99. Each agency has until June 30 to purchase equipment with the funds.

Statewide, the more than $700,000 in grants will help fund:

143 ballistic vests

67 police radios

5 vehicles

174 light bars/lights

40 siren boxes/speakers

38 car cages/partitions

272 reflective vests/protective clothing (cut-resistant gloves, raincoats, parkas)

307 first aid/trauma kits

13 body cameras

1 in-car camera

6 mobile data terminals

193 flashlights

70 protective shields, helmets, and batons

113 handcuffs, leg restraints

155 miscellaneous items, including metal detectors, thermal imaging equipment, equipment storage boxes, etc.