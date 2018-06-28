State budget funds a $20 million learning center

COLUMBIA - The 2015 state budget for higher education will assist the University of Missouri in constructing a new Applied Learning Center.

Gov. Jay Nixon visited the university Monday morning to announce the availability of state matching funds to help construct a new center.

"A a result of continued growth in Missouri's economy, revenues are available for key priorities like higher education," Nixon said.

The Trulaske College of Business raised $10 million through local funding and donations, and will receive the second half of the funding from the 2015 state budget for higher education.

Nixon said the construction of such a facility is a good use of state money because of the opportunity it provides for students.

"The Applied Learning Center at the Trulaske College of Business will help students put the skills they learn in the classroom to work in the real world," Nixon said. "It allows them to engage in real-time business practices."

The Applied Learning Center will be a four-story building consisting of active learning class laboratories, executive-style classrooms, open spaces for student study and a 250-seat auditorium.

The center will be built at the corner of Rollins street and Tiger Avenue.

