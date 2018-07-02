State Capital Hosts Activities

JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of people in Jefferson City started celebrating the Fourth a few days early.

The city kicked off it's "Salute to America" with a parade Sunday afternoon. The festivities will continue through the fourth.

Tomorrow kids can enjoy a carnival from 5 to 11 p.m.

For the adults, the High Street happy hour runs from 4-10 p.m. At 8, John Wait will play a concert on the capitol steps.

On Tuesday the carnival and concerts continue capped off with a fireworks show that night.