State Capitol Honors Veterans

JEFFERSON CITY - The Capitol celebrated Veterans Day Thursday with a ceremony featuring honor guards and tributes to those who have served. The program was sponsored by the Jefferson City Veterans Council and featured American Legion Post 5 and the VFW Post 1003. About 175 people showed up to the event at the capitol.

Col. Glenn Hagler II of the Missouri National Guard was the main speaker at the ceremony. He reminded everyone what it was like to be a soldier and also thanked the troops. Hagler joked, "A soldier is like a golden retriever--if you work them hard and get them wet, they'll sleep well."



83-year-old Glenn Schnieder is a member of VFW Post 1003's Honor Guard. He said he's happy to be at the capitol for Veterans Day. He, along with the seven other honor guard members, fired the memorial shots to commemorate veterans who died for the U.S.. Schnieder has been serving on the guard for nine years.

Schnieder and his colleagues have served at 675 funerals. He said it's a service he can provide even after retirement.

He said this is a day to remember his uncle who served, and also other veterans he served in the military.