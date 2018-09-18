State commission denies proposed wind energy line through Missouri

1 year 1 month 2 days ago Wednesday, August 16 2017 Aug 16, 2017 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 11:35:00 AM CDT August 16, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press, Nick Allen, KOMU 8 Reporter, and Kristen Reesor, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Public Service Commission denied grant approval of the Grain Belt Express Clean Line that would have transported wind-generated energy through about 200 miles of the state.

The decision Wednesday by the Missouri Public Service Commission creates a significant hurdle for Clean Line Energy Partners, which wants to build one of the nation's longest transmission lines.

All the other states along its route already have granted approval. The line would run from Kansas through Missouri and Illinois to Indiana, where it would connect with a power grid for eastern states.

Missouri regulators initially rejected the project in 2015, while questioning its benefits and burden on landowners.

This time, the regulatory commission cited a recent state appeals court ruling that said utilities must first get consent from affected counties before state approval can be granted.

Clean Line lacks local approval from several counties in its path.

Grain Belt Express states the commission's decision is "devastating for Missouri workers who will be deprived of good paying local jobs and Missouri rate payers who will lose more than $200 million in energy savings."

At Wednesday's meeting, the commission's chairman said there was demand for renewable wind energy because some Missouri cities signed up for up to 100 megawatts, and there was evidence people would see savings to their electric bills if the line proceeded.

The chairman continued, "Unfortunately because of the structure of this commission and the legal structure in this state, we were unable to act in the public interest.”

The president of Clean Line Energy said, “Today’s ruling is inconsistent with good government and sound public policy, and it is our hope that moving forward Missouri will work to remove barriers to building new critical infrastructure projects.”

Missouri’s Department of Economic Development estimated the project would create more than 1,500 jobs in the state. 

PAR Electrical Contractors, Inc. was selected to build the transmission line. The president said he is also disappointed in the ruling. He said the construction would create opportunity for 600 Missouri based employees.

Despite support for the transmission line from many parties, some residents in the proposed area of the line were not in favor of its construction. Some homeowners in the affected area previously told KOMU 8 News, "This is an unknown entity that we are being asked to give up our private property rights for, and it's also a private company, which eminent domain was never meant to support."

A sign reading "NO Eminent Domain For Private Gain" was at one point posted in a yard along rural Route NN a little south of Moberly. The entire proposed route can be viewed online.

Missouri small farmers like Jennifer Gatrel, who vehemently opposed the transmission line, say the Grain Belt Express could never get approval from all the counties it requires.

She said this is an issue of property rights, and the coalition of small farmers across the state will always fight against large businesses like Grain Belt Express. 

"Grain Belt was a private company that wanted the right to force landowners to host massive transmission lines against their will. If this had passed, it would have set a massive precedent that other big companies can come in and do whatever they want with land that isn't theirs," Gatrel said.

The Missouri Farm Bureau released a statement on Wednesday's decision. It said the bureau supports the commission's choice denying the energy line and its proposed use of eminent domain. 

But, it added, "We are concerned with issues raised by some commissioners who expressed disappointment in a related court ruling requiring consent by all affected counties.  Missouri Farm Bureau will seek to strengthen protections restricting the use of eminent domain power.”

Other residents in the proposed construction area said wind energy is less effective than previously thought, and some expressed concerns that the power would not benefit local farmers.

More News

Grid
List

ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:06:05 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child. Police arrested... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
COLUMBIA - A more than 25-year-old park shelter and playground could say goodbye soon. The replacement of those two... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:13:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Trump inflames war on Justice Dept. by declassifying Russia docs
Trump inflames war on Justice Dept. by declassifying Russia docs
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of various documents and text messages related to the Russia... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:40:19 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One continues its work with victims of Hurricane Florence this week. The task force... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
MOBERLY - Supporters of the "Clean Missouri" initiative endorsed Amendment 1 after a judge ordered removal to take it off... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Kansas City revokes officers' award for 2013 fatal shooting
Kansas City revokes officers' award for 2013 fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department has rescinded commendations given to two officers involved in the fatal... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:05:10 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

City testing new way to prevent downtown crime
City testing new way to prevent downtown crime
COLUMBIA - Columbia is testing new lights downtown this week to try and curb violence and crime. The new... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
BEVIER - The Macon County deputy who shot a man during an incident in August is back at work. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri senators want review of claims against Kavanaugh
Missouri senators want review of claims against Kavanaugh
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's U.S. senators want a review of sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Boy saved by bus driver says he now understands ban on candy
Boy saved by bus driver says he now understands ban on candy
PERRYVILLE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose bus driver saved him from choking says he now knows why candy isn't... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:38:54 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Protesters call for end of Missouri prison lockdown
Protesters call for end of Missouri prison lockdown
JEFFERSON CITY - Two groups protested outside the Missouri Department of Corrections Monday morning with hopes of ending the 127... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Update: Columbia City Council approves budget
Update: Columbia City Council approves budget
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the new city budget Monday night. This was the final hearing for... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor finds issues with domestic violence funds
Missouri auditor finds issues with domestic violence funds
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says cities and counties skipped out on an extra $698,000 in fees... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 1:05:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 92°
2pm 90°
3pm 91°
4pm 92°