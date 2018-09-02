State committee favors new psychiatric hospital in Columbia

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A state health committee has approved a proposal for a new psychiatric hospital in Columbia.

The State Health Facilities Review Committee Monday approved a certificate of need from CenterPointe Hospital for a 72-bed, $21.2 million hospital.

CenterPointe officials say construction of Little Hills Hospital would begin in October 2017. It would eventually employ about 200 people.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/29NS3ct ) the committee in April rejected a proposal from Oceans Healthcare for a 60-bed, $12.7 million psychiatric hospital designed mostly for older patients. Oceans Healthcare has gone to court to appeal that ruling.

The new hospital will have 24 child and adolescent beds and 48 adult beds, including treatment for substance abuse.

CenterPointe already operates outpatient clinics in Columbia and psychiatric hospitals in St. Louis and Kansas City.