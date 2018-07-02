State Conference Tackles Future of Missouri Energy

JEFFERSON CITY - The Conference on Missouri's Energy Future kicks off Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. The conference brings together state and federal leaders, along with stakeholders in Missouri energy to discuss renewable and green options.

Senator Kit Bond will speak on the future of energy in Missouri, and Karen Hubert, a representative with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will comment on enegy issues at the federal level.

The conference will also give businesses with current energy projects in and around Missouri a chance to take the floor. For more information on how you can be energy efficient in your own home, click here.