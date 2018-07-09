State: County Followed Law in Euthanizing Cats

BARNHART, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Agriculture says a suburban St. Louis county followed the law when it euthanized 51 cats recently seized from two houses.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that animal advocate Cherie Bauman filed a complaint against Jefferson County.

The animals were put down in early September. A Jefferson County official says the cats were not suitable for adoption. Many were very sick.

The Department of Agriculture determined that because the cats' owners had relinquished ownership, the county did not have to hold them for a specific amount of time before euthanizing them or making them available for adoption, which is required for strays.