State Director Alleges Discrimination

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The former director of Missouri's unemployment benefits agency is alleging discrimination in her firing by Gov. Jay Nixon's administration.

Gracia Backer was replaced in March as director of the Division of Employment Security in Missouri's labor department. Her ouster came at the same time that Nixon appointed labor department director Larry Rebman to a different job.

Documents provided Monday to The Associated Press show Backer has filed a discrimination complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. The complaint claims Backer was fired after raising concerns that Rebman was discriminating against her and other older and female employees.

Rebman told the Associated Press on Monday that he didn't discriminate against Backer.

The governor's office never announced why Backer was replaced as division director.