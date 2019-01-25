State director of food pantries: "nothing we've ever seen before"

By: David Medina, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Thirty-four days into to the federal government shutdown, local food banks are concerned about the effect it will have on the demand for food. 

Scott Baker, the director of Feeding Missouri, said there are several factors at play.

The uncertainty of what will happen with the SNAP program beyond February, mixed with the number of furloughed government employees asking for help, makes it difficult to measure how much of an increase there will be. 

"It's really like nothing we've ever seen before," Baker said.

He said Feeding Missouri is trying to "tap into every resource" it can find to meet the spike in demand.

"Its only going to get worse, we just don't know for how long," Baker said. 

November and December are the peak times for donations, but, "during this time of the year, things tend to taper off during January and February," he said. 

Baker said the food bank is reaching out to food manufacturers, local producers and donators. 

He urged SNAP recipients to understand that assistance they received in January must last them through February as well. 

