State Education Officials Investigate Academic Integrity

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is sending a team to review attendance records and other issues at a Kansas City charter school.

State education officials are investigating academic integrity issues and reports that attendance was inflated at Hope Academy. The charter school is sponsored by the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Schweich said his office's involvement was requested by the Department of Elementary and Secondary and Hope Academy's board of directors.

Missouri law allows the state auditor to review public and charter schools.