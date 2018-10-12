State Employee Health Care Costs Lower with New Center

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon announced a state employee health center will open in Jefferson City Monday, March 17.

The governor and the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan (MCHCP) are opening the Strive for Wellness Health Center intended to give health care to MCHCP-enrolled state employees in the Truman Building.

"This health center will provide better outcomes for patients and better returns for Missouri taxpayers by keeping our state employees' overall health care costs in check, while keeping state services running effectively and efficiently, each and every day," Governor Nixon said in a news release.

"We know that our members' time is valuable and their days are hectic," said Judith Muck, MCHCP Executive Director. "The Strive for Wellness Health Center can save enrolled state employees time and money by bringing health care right to where they work. It is our hope that after proving successful at our pilot location, this venture can be replicated at other locations."

MCHCP thought of the plan in 2013 to try to offer health care as an alternative to an emergency room or an after hour urgent care.

The center will provide services like treatment for injuries and illnesses and preventive care appointments. Employees can access their health information, schedule appointments, print a reserved parking pass, and request refills securely through the MCHCP online portal.

Office Administration spokesperson Ryan Burns said MCHCP has contracted with Cerner Corporation to operate the center. Burns said the pilot expected cumulative five-year return-on-investment is projected to be approximately $5 million.