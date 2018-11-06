State Employees Get Pay Raise

And, when the new budget takes effect July 1, it will include a 4% hike for all state workers. But, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is not totally pleased.

"That's a good number," said AFSCME Executive Director Ken Jacob of Columbia, "but it's wholly inadequate when you consider we rank 49th in the nation."

Added Danny Stahl, "As far as the 4% benefit, I feel like he [Blunt] could've done better."

But, David Johnston said, "We're tickled to be getting a pay raise of the 4%. It's been awhile since we've received one. Four out of the last five years, we've received nothing as far as an increase goes. So I think most of the state employees feel it's justified."