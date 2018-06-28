State employees would get wage increase in new budget

MoDOT workers among other state employees might see an increase in wage next year.

COLUMBIA — Missouri state employees can look forward to a minor wage increase, if the current budget for next year is passed.

The two percent wage increase is a part of the budget for the fiscal year of 2017 passed by legislators and sent to Governor Nixon this Thursday. It is likely to pass, as the two percent increase was a part of the Governor’s recommendations for next year's budget.

One of those people is Kent Cuttingham. The senior maintenance worker at MoDOT is glad to see more focus on the state employee pay.

“We hope it passes. I’m sure everybody at MoDOT appreciates what we get,” Cuttingham said. “It has been a long time since we had a real salary increase. This will be appreciated.”

Cuttingham isn’t just focusing on an increase benefiting himself. According to him it can also help secure the quality of the work at MoDOT.

“We know the money is tight. In order for us to retain good employees, I think it will really help,” Cuttingham said.

The raise will cost a total of $53.4 million. $43.1 million covers the cost of the actual wages, while $10.3 million is the cost of additional benefits.

In 2015, Missouri’s average annual state worker pay was $39,993. That ranked the state lowest in the country on state employee wage. State employees spoke out on the need of a wage increase several times through last year.