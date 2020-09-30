State expands COVID-19 dashboards, includes social and economic impacts

JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson announced Missouri expanded its COVID-19 dashboards Monday afternoon.

The new dashboards provide information about different aspects of COVID-19 in the state including public health, economic recovery and the social impact of the virus.

The dashboards are designed to be user-friendly for individuals, employers, schools and others to make informed decisions about COVID-19. Each dashboard contains visuals such as charts and graphs with statistics and information.

One section compares the status of COVID-19 in Missouri to other states, based on White House Coronavirus Task Force thresholds.

“We are committed to giving Missourians the most accurate, up-to-date information as possible regarding COVID-19 in our state," Gov. Parson said in a press release.

The dashboards include data from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services asserted that, “These dashboards are the next step in our efforts to get better every day for our citizens.”

The dashboards were released through Missouri's Show Me Strong Recovery Plan which is focused on four aspects of COVID-19: Testing, PPE, hospital capacity and data.