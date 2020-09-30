State expands COVID-19 dashboards, includes social and economic impacts

2 days 5 hours 59 seconds ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 3:22:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News
By: Cara Wagner, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson announced Missouri expanded its COVID-19 dashboards Monday afternoon.

The new dashboards provide information about different aspects of COVID-19 in the state including public health, economic recovery and the social impact of the virus. 

The dashboards are designed to be user-friendly for individuals, employers, schools and others to make informed decisions about COVID-19. Each dashboard contains visuals such as charts and graphs with statistics and information.

One section compares the status of COVID-19 in Missouri to other states, based on White House Coronavirus Task Force thresholds.

“We are committed to giving Missourians the most accurate, up-to-date information as possible regarding COVID-19 in our state," Gov. Parson said in a press release. 

The dashboards include data from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. 

Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services asserted that, “These dashboards are the next step in our efforts to get better every day for our citizens.”

The dashboards were released through Missouri's Show Me Strong Recovery Plan which is focused on four aspects of COVID-19: Testing, PPE, hospital capacity and data. 

More News

Grid
List

ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
(AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing over a Missouri court order allowing some Kansas City area evictions... More >>
27 minutes ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation in regard to the Mengqi Ji case, a Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday's Presidential debate was different than years past and not just because there was no crowd in... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
(CNN) - The Senate on Wednesday approved a stopgap spending bill in order to avert a government shutdown just hours... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:04 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released guidelines for trick or treating on Halloween. There are numerous activities... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew attention on Wednesday when he spoke up about the SEC's lack of... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
MIDWAY - A string of burglaries and larcenies have impacted more than a dozen properties around the Midway area. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools went remote Wednesday, after Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher met with her team and decided COVID-19 numbers... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NASHVILLE (AP) — The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 12:26:34 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
(CNN) -- After a five-month battle with leukemia, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:49:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Local lavender farm brings good cheer
Local lavender farm brings good cheer
CENTRALIA - The sweet smells of lavender and grass hang heavily over Jason Lockwood's workshop. Lockwood and his wife... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
SEDALIA - Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada confirmed that at least 1,200 blank absentee ballots were reported missing Wednesday... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:48:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

How to talk about mental health with your boss
How to talk about mental health with your boss
(CNN) -- The global pandemic has stress levels running high these days. "One of the first things on everyone's... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:44:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected
Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:27:48 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
PARIS (AP) — Saying she is “struggling to walk,” Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:00:39 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

WHO announces COVID-19 rapid tests for low- and middle-income countries
WHO announces COVID-19 rapid tests for low- and middle-income countries
(CNN) — The World Health Organization has announced an agreement to make rapid Covid-19 tests available to lower and middle-income... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:39:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: CPS Board plans to meet for special session Tuesday
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: CPS Board plans to meet for special session Tuesday
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:16:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 30
Columbia College launches a virtual tutoring program Columbia College is launching a virtual tutoring program on Thursday, October 1.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:26:22 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 58°
10pm 55°
11pm 53°
12am 51°