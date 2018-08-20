State Fair Kicks Off in Sedalia

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair kicked off Thursday morning with Governor Jay Nixon and Senator Claire McCaskill among those who spoke at the opening ceremony.

Nixon said the state fair is for three things: celebrating Missouri agriculture, showcase the future of Missouri agriculture, and to have fun.

The governor also plugged Military Appreciation Sunday at the fairgrounds. Admission will be free for active military and veterans. Family members pay just $1. There will be a ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center.

The Marshall Municipal Band played a number of marches and a little swing before and after speeches at the ceremony Thursday.

Fairgoer Donna Turner-Witbeck said she liked the arts displays. Her daughter Frannie said she liked looking at the animals on display. Turner-Witbeck said she thought the food was a little overpriced, but was grateful for the weather.