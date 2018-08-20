State Fair Starts Thursday

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair starts Thursday, August 11 in Sedalia. It runs through August 21.

The cost of admission is $8 for an adult. Children ages 6 - 12 are $2 while those under the age of 5 are free. Seniors (60+) will pay $6. Opening day will cost just $2 a person, no matter the age.

For a list of other deals available at the state fair, click here.