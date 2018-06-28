State Fair to Feature Skin Cancer Screenings

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Missouri State Fair often is synonymous with hot summer days. Now some university physicians plan to use the fair to highlight the importance of sun safety.

University of Missouri Health Care dermatologists plan to offer free skin cancer screenings at the fairgrounds in Sedalia on Aug. 15.

Physician Nick Golda says the goal is to reach as many people as possible with screenings and to educate them about skin cancer.

As with many forms of cancer, he says early detection is an

important factor in surviving skin cancer.