State Fair wraps up its first weekend of festivities

SEDALIA (AP) — The Missouri State Fair has wrapped up its first weekend of competitions and concerts.

The Sedalia Democrat reported that highlights included an event Sunday to thank members of the military. Leaders from Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood participated in the Military Appreciation Day.

The weekend festivities also included performances from the English rock band Foghat and the Canadian-American rock group John Kay and Steppenwolf. Livestock also were center stage, with children showing sheep during a wool fashion show.

The fair ends its 11 day run this coming Sunday. Still on tap are goat, steer, horse and rabbit shows, along with a rooster crowing contest, blacksmithing demonstrations and a chance to watch racing pigs.