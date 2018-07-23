State Files Violation Notice Against Tyson Foods for Chemical Spill
MONETT (AP) - The state has filed a notice of violation against Tyson Foods after a chemical spill killed fish and caused Monett's wastewater treatment plant to fail last month.
The plant's failure caused a nearly complete fish kill in Clear Creek between Monett and Pierce City. The number of fish killed is still being tabulated.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources referred the incident to the Water Pollution Control Branch in Jefferson City, which will determine final action against Tyson.
The Joplin Globe reports the city of Monett also was issued a violation notice for not meeting effluent limits from its wastewater treatment system. But the DNR says Tyson appears to be responsible for the chemical discharge.
