State funding for UM NextGen facility delayed, budget director says

COLUMBIA (Missourian) - While higher education saw its state funding slashed Tuesday for the new fiscal year, leaders at the University of Missouri System could take solace in one bright spot: $10 million in approved funding for its NextGen Precision Health Institute.

Now, that funding may not come anytime soon.

The $220 million research facility, which the UM System has called its ”top priority” in a news release Tuesday and well before that has seen its progress largely undeterred despite COVID-19’s massive impact on the system.

But the facility’s planned state funding, which would come from an account that stores special federal aid, will be delayed, State Budget Director Dan Haug said Thursday. Whether it comes at all will depend on how the fiscal year and the pandemic play out.

