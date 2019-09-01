State GOP representative joins 2020 governor race

CAMERON, MO. - State Representative Jim Neely has announced his bid for the governor's office.

Neely is the first republican to launch a campaign for the 2020 Missouri governor's race.

The Cameron physician has represented Clinton, Caldwell, and parts of Clay and Ray counties in the 8th district of the Missouri House of Representatives since 2012.

A general assembly biography cites Neely as graduating from the University of Missouri and Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

A media release said the U.S. Army veteran's belief in government is to empower people and he has "worked hard to introduce legislation designed to meet the special needs of Missouri citizens with developmental disabilities."

The only other candidates to announce their candidacy so far are democrats State Auditor Nicole Galloway and St. Louis area teacher La'Ondrill Brown.

Incumbent republican Governor Mike Parson is expected to announce his re-election campaign next month.