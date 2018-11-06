State Has Two Unaccredited School Districts

JEFFERSON CITY - The state Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday not to re-accredit a tiny northeast Missouri school district. That means students in the Wyaconda district can go to a nearby district, with Wyaconda paying for their education. The district has less than 40 students up to eighth grade. It has two years to improve or risk a state takeover. Wyaconda and the Wellston school district in the St. Louis area are the only unaccredited districts in the state.