State health officials offering novel coronavirus information hotline

JEFFERSON CITY - State health officials activated a hotline Wednesday for people seeking information related to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The phone number to call is 877-435-8411.

The Department of Health and Senior Services said the hotline is available 24 hour a day, seven days a week.

“Communication is vital to our response to this rapidly-evolving situation,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS, in a news release. “For several weeks, our COVID-19 webpage has been and continues to be a great resource for the public, but having the hotline as an additional resource will likely be invaluable as citizens seek guidance for their concerns.”

As of Wednesday morning, 46 people in Missouri have been tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, only one has been positive.

DHSS said simple preventive actions to help prevent the spread of all types of respiratory viruses include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

The national Centers for Disease Control has a website offering information related to the virus and prevention as well.