State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend

1 day 10 hours 1 minute ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News
By: Leo Rocha, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Friday marks the start of Labor Day weekend, and officials are asking drivers to be responsible after someone was killed or injured about every 10 minutes during last year’s holiday.

During the 2018 Labor Day weekend in Missouri, 11 people died and 470 were injured in 1,048 crashes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said to expect increased presence on roads.

“We’re going to have as many troopers out there on the highway as possible to make sure we’re enforcing the law,” Sgt. Scott White said. “But also [to] help anyone that may run out of gas or might have some type of vehicle problem.”

Last year, troopers arrested 113 people for drunk driving.

“We definitely stress to the public to make sure that they’re paying attention, driving sober, and of course wearing that seatbelt,” White said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep people safe, but we do need the public’s help.”

This year, one thing that may make roads even more dangerous is the possibility of heavy rain over the weekend.

“Road conditions can change in an instant,” MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark said in a press release. “Always be alert when driving and remember, Buckle Up, Phone Down.”

To make roads safer, MoDOT is planning to limit construction projects throughout the state from noon Friday to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Lane and bridge closures already in place before the holiday will be unaffected.

MoDOT said gas is the cheapest it has been in three years over the holiday weekend. Thursday’s average is almost 25 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday, and four cents cheaper than in 2017.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Over 50 Missouri Task Force 1 members activated for Hurricane Dorian
UPDATE: Over 50 Missouri Task Force 1 members activated for Hurricane Dorian
COLUMBIA – The total number of Missouri Task Force 1 members deployed to Florida has risen to 52. Missouri... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT August 31, 2019 in News

New Missouri program will teach inmates to become ministers
New Missouri program will teach inmates to become ministers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Corrections is partnering with a university to launch college-level classes designed... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:44:21 PM CDT August 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Two arrested after child injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
UPDATE: Two arrested after child injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - One child suffered a non-life threatening injury in northeast Columbia Friday night, police say. A news release... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:03:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

MSHP continues search for vehicle on Missouri River
MSHP continues search for vehicle on Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - A water rescue is still underway in the Missouri River near the Cole-Callaway County line. The... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 10:44:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY - One person is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Phelps County. According to the MSHP... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 8:11:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Arkansas man arrested for DWI after serious Camden County crash
Arkansas man arrested for DWI after serious Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Arkansas man was arrested on suspicion of DWI Thursday evening after allegedly causing a crash in... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 7:46:31 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson should not use the First Amendment to justify refusing to release certain... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 7:19:40 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - The weather couldn't hold in its tears of joy with the return of Friday Night Fever tonight. ... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA -... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 4:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Temporary lockout lifted at Jefferson City schools
Temporary lockout lifted at Jefferson City schools
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Jefferson City schools were placed on a temporary lockout Friday at the recommendation of the Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri attorney general's office says Gov. Mike Parson should stop using the First Amendment to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 1:43:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Columbia considers charging for parking at airport
Columbia considers charging for parking at airport
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is debating on charging travelers $3 per day to use the Columbia Regional Airport's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 1:20:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Kansas City council approves 2 gun ordinances
Kansas City council approves 2 gun ordinances
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on gun violence in Missouri. Kansas City leaders have approved two ordinances aimed... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 12:46:25 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Man charged in killing of 15-year-old in St. Louis
Man charged in killing of 15-year-old in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with killing a 15-year-old in St. Louis in the first case... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:45:22 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in Continuous News

Police crisis management teams growing
Police crisis management teams growing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was dispatched to a call of a man in the middle of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:40:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot
Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot
CALIFORNIA - A man found walking around the high school parking lot ended up in custody Tuesday after a deputy... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 9:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend
State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday marks the start of Labor Day weekend, and officials are asking drivers to be responsible after... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
COLUMBIA - One Columbia parent is not happy with Battle High School's new WiFi rules. The school now turns... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:52:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
3pm 77°
4pm 78°
5pm 77°
6pm 75°