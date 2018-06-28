State Hires New Homeland Security Coordinator
This time, it's a former FBI agent. The Department of Public Safety announced today that Paul Fennewald would be the new homeland security coordinator, reporting to Public Safety Director Mark James. In September, Homeland Security director Michael Chapman resigned after less than seven months on the job. Fennewald is from California, Missouri. He's worked for the federal Department of Homeland Security since January 2004, training emergency officials on responding to terrorist or suicide bombings. He previously spent nearly 23 years withthe FBI. He is to start his new job next Tuesday.
